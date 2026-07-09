Squire Patton Adds Atty From House Epstein, Trump Probes

A key player in government investigations into Jeffrey Epstein's crimes and the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump has joined Squire Patton Boggs LLP to lead the firm's congressional investigations group,...
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