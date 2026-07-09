Grassley Claims Smith's Team Mishandled Classified Docs

Individuals working in then-special counsel Jack Smith's office may have mishandled classified information while investigating President Donald Trump, according to messages obtained by the Senate Judiciary Committee, committee Chair Sen. Chuck...
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