Over 2,600 Attys, Professionals Urge Blocking Blanche As AG

More than 2,600 lawyers and legal professionals on Friday urged lawmakers to oppose the nomination of Todd Blanche for attorney general, saying Blanche's dismissal of the idea that the U.S. Department...
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