Houlihan Lokey GC Pocketed $500K Raise Last Year

Global investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc.'s general counsel and secretary saw his total compensation rise $500,000 to $3.25 million in fiscal year 2026, thanks to an increase in his nonequity incentive...
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