ABA Says Feds' Susman Godfrey DQ Bid Is More Intimidation

The American Bar Association on Monday urged the D.C. federal judge overseeing its lawsuit challenging 2025 executive orders targeting law firms to reject the Trump administration's bid to have Susman Godfrey...
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