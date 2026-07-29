Greenberg Traurig Leases Space In New Boston Tower

Greenberg Traurig LLP is slated to relocate its Boston office to the newly finished South Station Tower, leasing nearly 80,000 square feet and bringing 180 employees to the building in late...
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