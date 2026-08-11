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Is the Summer Associate Experience Unique in Small Law?

August 11, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT ·

Are you currently working or have you worked as a summer associate this year?

We would like to know more about how summer associate programs are working this year, including questions about compensation, mentorship, feedback, and guidance.

We will aggregate all responses and will never directly attribute your responses to you.

We count on broad participation to produce meaningful results.

This is the second part of Law360 Pulse's Summer Associates Survey. The results of the first part are available here.
Take the survey
For questions, please contact surveys@law360.com.


For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

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