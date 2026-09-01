Harris Beach Murtha Grows With Combos In Conn., Mass.

As part of its continued growth in the Northeast, Harris Beach Murtha Cullina PLLC has combined with Connecticut commercial real estate boutique Consoli Bortolan Law Group LLC and completed its combination...
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