Ashurst Perkins Coie Adds Veteran DOJ Antitrust Leader

A 22-year veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division who most recently served as assistant chief of the Technology and Digital Platforms section has joined Ashurst Perkins Coie....
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