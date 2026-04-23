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Jackson Lewis Taps 3 New Office Managing Attys

By Jack Rodgers ( April 23, 2026, 12:38 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC has tapped three attorneys who each have more than a decade of experience with the firm to help lead its offices in the Washington, D.C., region, Tampa, and Charlotte, North Carolina, the firm announced this week....

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