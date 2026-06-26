At Angola Farm Line Trial, An Enduring Debate Over Slavery

Incarcerated workers assigned to Angola's Farm Line walk to the fields under mounted supervision in 1982. Critics of the program say the scene evokes the prison's origins as a former slave plantation. (Jackson Hill)

Heat, Humidity and the Human Body

Angola Weather Conditions Cited in the Complaint (September 2023)

Maximum recorded heat index: 136 degrees Fahrenheit (Sept. 3)

Multiple days exceeded 120 degrees Fahrenheit heat index.

Examples: Sept. 2: 119 degrees Fahrenheit Sept. 4: 127 degrees Fahrenheit Sept. 5: 127 degrees Fahrenheit Sept. 6: 133 degrees Fahrenheit Sept. 12: 113 degrees Fahrenheit



What is thermoregulation?

The body's process for maintaining a safe internal temperature.

Impaired thermoregulation can affect: Nervous system Cardiovascular system Pulmonary system Gastrointestinal system Kidney function



How the body cools itself

The heart pumps faster and harder to move more blood to the skin.

Heat escapes primarily through sweating and evaporation.

Evaporation of sweat removes heat from the body.

Why humidity is dangerous

High humidity reduces the effectiveness of evaporation.

When sweat cannot evaporate efficiently, the body retains heat.

This can lead to hyperthermia, a dangerous rise in core body temperature.

What happens during extreme heat exposure

The body increases: Vasodilation (widening of blood vessels) Sweating Cardiac output (heart rate and pumping force)

These responses place additional strain on the cardiovascular system.

The risks of dehydration

Sweating causes loss of water and salt.

Dehydration can cause: Dizziness and light-headedness Fatigue and weakness Low blood pressure Elevated heart rate

Without adequate fluid replacement, core temperature rises, increasing the risk of hyperthermia.

Special risk for people with sickle cell disease or trait

Heat and dehydration can increase sickling of red blood cells.

Potential consequences include: Acute chest syndrome Kidney failure Stroke Heart attack



Electrolyte imbalances

Dehydration can cause abnormally high or low sodium levels.

Symptoms may include: Mental-status changes Excessive sleepiness Apathy Reduced cooperation or activity



Medical conditions and medications

Certain medical conditions impair the body's ability to regulate temperature.

Medications that reduce sweating or limit blood-vessel dilation can make heat illness more likely.

Note: The heat index, also referred to as "feels like" temperature, combines air temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot it actually feels to the human body.

Source: Voice of the Experienced et al. v. James LeBlanc et al. complaint.