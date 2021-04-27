Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shearman & Sterling's Texas Finance Head Talks Deal Market

By J. Edward Moreno · April 27, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT

Shearman & Sterling LLP recently tapped Daniel Tristan to run its Texas finance team, marking the latest move by an out-of-state firm to make inroads in the state.

Daniel Tristan Shearman...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Shearman & Sterling's Texas Finance Head Talks Deal MarketTexas Pulse
  2. Gunderson Dettmer Taps Ex-Vinson Attys For Austin OfficeTexas Pulse
  3. Pass Rate For Texas Bar Exam Inches Up In FebruaryTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority