Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biden Unveils Picks For General Counsel Posts At EPA, DOE

By Michele Gorman · April 29, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT

President Joe Biden intends to nominate the top lawyer at the Los Angeles Community College District to serve as general counsel of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as well as a...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Fate Of Coke's Diversity Program Unknown With New GCIn-House
  2. Veteran Coca-Cola Atty Replaces General CounselIn-House
  3. Boyden Gray Calls Coke's Diversity Plan 'Unlawful'In-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority