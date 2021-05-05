Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Fulton County DA Faces Sexual Discrimination Suit

By Emily Sides · May 5, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT

A Fulton County employee has asked a Georgia federal judge to return her to her role as human resources director of the county district attorney's office, alleging that the ex-DA sexually...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Ga. High Court Poised To Resume In-Person ArgumentsGeorgia Pulse
  2. Ga. Bar Says No Basis For MAGA Atty Wood's Discipline FightGeorgia Pulse
  3. Nelson Mullins' New Diversity Director Eyes Atty DevelopmentGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority