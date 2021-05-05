Pa. Chief Justice Encourages Pro Bono Work Amid Pandemic

The new chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court sent a letter to all 75,000 practicing attorneys in the state Wednesday encouraging them to offer more pro bono services and support...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now