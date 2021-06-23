Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Limits Labor Union Organizing At Calif. Farms

By Andrew McIntyre · June 23, 2021, 10:56 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that labor unions cannot organize agricultural workers at their farms, saying the California state law allowing the practice constitutes an unconstitutional taking.

The plaintiff...

