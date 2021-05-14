Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Sens. Advance Menendez Son, Other Atty For Gov't Posts

By Nick Muscavage · May 14, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's son, a Lowenstein Sandler lawyer, was among a group of nominees advanced by New Jersey's Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday for spots on the board of the...

