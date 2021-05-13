Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Philly Public Defender Discusses Move To Private Practice

By James Boyle · May 13, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT

The head of Philadelphia's public defender office for the last six years, Keir Bradford-Grey, recently joined Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP as a partner in the litigation department and white collar and government...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Dilworth Launches Real Estate Repositioning GroupPennsylvania Pulse
  2. Renowned Philly Defense Atty Joins Montgomery McCrackenPennsylvania Pulse
  3. Marshall Dennehey Adds Workers' Comp Atty In ScrantonPennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority