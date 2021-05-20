Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kirkland Taps Ex-Baker Botts Corporate Atty In Austin

By J. Edward Moreno · May 20, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT

Kirkland & Ellis LLP announced Thursday that it has hired a corporate partner formerly with Baker Botts LLP to its newly opened Austin office.

John Kaercher is joining Kirkland after spending...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Prez-Elect Of Texas Young Attys Association On Mental HealthTexas Pulse
  2. K&L Gates Adds Ex-Hospital In-House Counsel In Houston Texas Pulse
  3. Dentons Partner Elected Texas Bar's President-ElectTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority