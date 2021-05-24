Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lin Wood's Ex-Colleagues Say He Won't Answer Discovery

By Rosie Manins · May 24, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT

Atlanta lawyers who used to work with controversial pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood have asked a Georgia state court judge to sanction him over alleged discovery failures in their contract breach...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. These Firms Are Where Summers Want To WorkDaily Litigation
  2. How To Successfully Market Your Summer Associate ProgramDaily Litigation
  3. Meet The Attys Arguing This U. Of Miami $1B Retirement SuitDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority