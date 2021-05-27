Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

After 'Dragging Their Feet,' Bronx DA To Drop Pot Charges

By Marco Poggio · May 27, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT

The Bronx district attorney's office recently came under fire for not dismissing open low-level marijuana cases tied to behaviors that are no longer illegal, but a tentative deal is in the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Cuomo Nominates Singas, Cannataro For NY High CourtNew York Pulse
  2. NY Bar Says Attys Can Rent Out Offices In Co-Working BizNew York Pulse
  3. Law Firms Say COVID Made Business Development HarderNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority