Texas Supreme Court Justice Guzman To Step Down

By Michelle Casady · June 7, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman told the state's governor on Monday that she would be resigning the seat she'd held on the state's high court since 2009, effective Friday afternoon....

