Greenberg Traurig Taps Ex-DLA Piper Corporate Pro In Dallas

By J. Edward Moreno · June 10, 2021, 11:31 AM EDT

Greenberg Traurig LLP announced Wednesday that it has hired a former DLA Piper corporate partner as a shareholder in Dallas.

Steven Bartz is joining Greenberg Traurig after spending over three years...

