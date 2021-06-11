A Look At The California Bar's Returning Executive Director

The State Bar of California said Thursday it had rehired Leah Wilson for her second stint as executive director, effective July 12.
Wilson had led the state agency from September 2017...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now