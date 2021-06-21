Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Panel Says DA Doesn't Have To Share Camera System Info

By Matthew Santoni · June 21, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT

The District Attorney's Office for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania doesn't have to reveal to reporters what kind of cameras it used in an internet-connected surveillance network around the county since that information...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Obermayer Atty On Pa. Bar Award For Mentorship EffortsPennsylvania Pulse
  2. Philly Legal Titan Montague On His Long, Storied CareerPennsylvania Pulse
  3. Kleinbard Adds Two Attys to Finance, Real Estate PracticesPennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority