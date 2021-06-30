Kirkland & Ellis Launches IP Litigation Practice In Austin

Kirkland & Ellis LLP recently announced the launch of its intellectual property litigation practice based in Austin, honing in on the wave of IP work flooding the Western District of Texas....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now