Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Says Oil Spill Contractor Immune To Taylor Claims

By Daniel Wilson · July 1, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT

The Fifth Circuit has ruled that a remediation contractor is immune to Taylor Energy's claims that it unlawfully trespassed on Taylor's oil lease to clean up an oil spill, saying the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Kirkland & Ellis Launches IP Litigation Practice In AustinTexas Pulse
  2. 5th Circ. Won't Nix Sanctions Against Perkins Coie's EliasTexas Pulse
  3. Kirkland & Ellis Partner Named GC Of Hospitality Finance FirmTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority