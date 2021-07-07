Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eversheds Sutherland Adds Ex-FINRA Sr. Counsel In NY

By Emily Lever · July 7, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT

Eversheds Sutherland has recruited a former senior lawyer for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to work on high-stakes litigation for finance clients, the firm announced Tuesday.

Ellen Sheridan-Cona, a former senior regional...

