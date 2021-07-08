Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arbitration Chambers Snags Former Milbank Partner

By Caroline Simson · July 8, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT

Arbitration Chambers has recruited a longtime Milbank LLP partner to join as a full-time arbitrator, bolstering the chambers' offering in North America 18 months after first opening its New York office....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Simpson Thacher Taps 6 Seasoned Partners To Lead PracticesNew York Pulse
  2. Freshfields Adds Trump's India Ambassador As Sr. CounselorNew York Pulse
  3. NY Bar Group Tackles Pandemic-Fueled Anti-Asian CrimesNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority