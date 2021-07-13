Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wilson Sonsini Adds Ex-Shearman & Sterling Atty In Texas

By J. Edward Moreno · July 13, 2021, 1:21 PM EDT

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC recently added a former Shearman & Sterling LLP partner in Austin, adding bulk to its emerging companies practice.

Brian Dillavou is joining Wilson Sonsini after...

