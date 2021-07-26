Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Discovery Violations Net Sanctions In Incense Biz TM Suit

By Brett Barrouquere · July 26, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT

A Georgia federal judge permanently barred air freshener companies from using marks claimed by a competitor, a ruling handed down as a sanction for what the court found were intentional and...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Norris McLaughlin Adds Commercial Litigation MemberDaily Litigation
  2. Burr & Forman Adds 2 Attys To Commercial Litigation PracticeDaily Litigation
  3. Seeger Weiss Adds Seasoned MDL Litigator As PartnerDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority