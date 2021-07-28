Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NY Judge Denies He Raped Secretary Amid Criminal Probe

By Frank G. Runyeon · July 28, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT

A former New York state judge is under criminal investigation after his court secretary accused him of rape and forced sex acts in a federal civil rights lawsuit, prompting a video...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet The 7 Women Vying For Seat On NY High CourtNew York Pulse
  2. The Law360 400: Tracking The Largest US Law FirmsNew York Pulse
  3. Legal Job Openings Hit Record High Amid Market BoomNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority