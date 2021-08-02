Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Signature Resolution Opens Office In San Diego

By Rachel Rippetoe · August 2, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT

Signature Resolution, a dispute resolution firm, announced Monday that it has opened its third office in San Diego, hiring a recently retired superior court judge and a long-time attorney-mediator.

Retired Judge...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest California legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Signature Resolution Opens Office In San DiegoCalifornia Pulse
  2. Class Actions Are Evolving, BakerHostetler Team Leader SaysCalifornia Pulse
  3. California Powerhouse: Baum HedlandCalifornia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority