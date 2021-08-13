Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sheppard Mullin Adds Renewable Projects Pro In San Diego

By Morgan Conley · August 13, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has added an international renewable energy development pro with extensive experience shepherding Latin American projects to its San Diego office from Stoel Rives LLP....

