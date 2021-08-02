Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Man Gets 16 Months For Posting Judge's Address Online

By Matthew Santoni · August 2, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT

A New Jersey man accused of threatening a federal judge will serve 16 months of confinement after he pled guilty to posting the judge's private information online and was sentenced in...

