Norton Rose Adds Ex-Jones Day China Pro In LA

By Rachel Rippetoe · August 17, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT

Norton Rose Fulbright snagged an attorney from Jones Day in Los Angeles to join the firm's growing global investigations practice.

Chris Pelham, who was a global disputes of counsel at Jones...

