Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bryan Cave Adds Finance Partner From Vedder Price

By Rachel Rippetoe · August 10, 2021, 1:22 PM EDT

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has added a finance partner from Vedder Price PC to join the firm's San Francisco office.

Scott Olson, who was the co-leader of Vedder Price's West...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest California legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Southern California Sees Associate Hiring SurgeCalifornia Pulse
  2. Lawyers Can Get Ready For Space Law To Take FlightCalifornia Pulse
  3. Head Of Freshfields' Silicon Valley Office On A Year Of GrowthCalifornia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority