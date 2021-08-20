Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Javerbaum Atty Hit With Suspension For 'Gross Neglect'

By Nick Muscavage · August 20, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT

A Florida attorney who previously worked in a New Jersey office of Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins PC has been suspended from practicing law in the Garden State for...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Retired NJ Judge On Receiving Stockton University AwardNew Jersey Pulse
  2. Kim Guadagno Tapped To Lead NJ NonprofitNew Jersey Pulse
  3. NJ Justices Order Landlord-Tenant Settlement ConferencesNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority