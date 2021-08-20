Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Iron Maiden, Law Firm Settle E-Commerce Co.'s Theft Claim

By Nathan Hale · August 20, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT

E-commerce platform Viral Style reached a settlement Friday with British heavy metal band Iron Maiden and a Chicago law firm on its claims that they stole $200,000 from its PayPal business...

Documents

