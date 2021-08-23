Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Panel Revives Winstead's Bid To Ditch Malpractice Suit

By Morgan Conley · August 23, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT

Winstead PC can seek to dismiss malpractice claims over its work on securities disclosures under the Texas anti-SLAPP statute, the Dallas appeals court said in an opinion that showed a sharp...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. 4 Questions With O'Melveny Atty Co-Leading Dallas LaunchTexas Pulse
  2. Vinson & Elkins Snags IP Pro From King & SpaldingTexas Pulse
  3. Perkins Coie Acquires Office Space In Downtown AustinTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority