Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Family Courthouse Closed Due To 'Small Fire'

By Nick Muscavage · September 14, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT

Attorneys who were planning on handling matters in the Essex County Vicinage's family courthouse on Monday had a change of plans after the New Jersey judiciary announced the building was closed...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. J&J Says Plaintiff Firms Can't Hide From Talc Media SubpoenaNew Jersey Pulse
  2. Departing NJ AG's Top 5 AccomplishmentsNew Jersey Pulse
  3. Female Attys Tackle Workday Pandemic Pressure New Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact