Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Justices Mull Liability For $400K Check-Fraud Scam

By Michelle Casady · October 26, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT

Cadence Bank told the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments Tuesday that if it left in place lower court rulings freeing from liability an attorney who fell victim to a $400,000...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Confronting The Stigma Of Alcohol Abuse In Legal IndustryTexas Pulse
  2. What To Know About Texas' New Secretary Of StateTexas Pulse
  3. Latham Snags Baker Botts Pro For New Austin OfficeTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact