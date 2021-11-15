Bannon Gets Pretrial Release After Jan. 6 Contempt Charges

Former top Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon was released from custody Monday without bail pending trial and will be arraigned in D.C. federal court Thursday on criminal charges stemming from his...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now