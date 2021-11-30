Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Panel Probes Basis For $22M Legal Malpractice Award

By Katie Buehler · November 30, 2021, 6:40 PM EST

Dallas law firm Newsom Terry & Newsom LLP on Tuesday urged a state appellate court to toss a roughly $22 million legal malpractice verdict stemming from its representation of a real...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Dechert Attys Launch Group For Women In Securities LawTexas Pulse
  2. White & Case Promotes 40 To Counsel, 28 To Local PartnerTexas Pulse
  3. Giving Birth In BigLaw Is Workable Thanks To Billable HoursTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact