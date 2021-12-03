Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fox Rothschild Snares Buchalter IP Specialist In LA

By James Mills · December 3, 2021, 4:28 PM EST

Fox Rothschild LLP has grabbed an intellectual property specialist from Buchalter PC to join the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner.

Kari L. Barnes, who spent seven years at Buchalter...

