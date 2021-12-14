Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dems Unveil Bill To Disclose Amicus Brief Funders

By Khorri Atkinson · December 14, 2021, 9:48 PM EST

A group of Democratic congressional members introduced legislation Tuesday that would require the identities of amicus curiae funders to be disclosed amid concerns that anonymous dark money special interests have captured...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Del. Justices Reject Meso's Bouchard-Related Bias Claims Courts
  2. Retiring Del. Chancellor Makes TransPerfect Pay $3.2M In FeesCourts
  3. How White & Case Won $1.85B Fee Escape For AnthemCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders NEWPrestige Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact