Ex-Govs., AGs Tell Justices To Release Trump's Jan. 6 Docs

Former governors and state attorneys general told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that the fate of democracy lies in the release of former President Donald Trump's White House records to...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now