Ex-Dentons Partners Set Up Arbitration Shop In Paris

Two senior dispute resolution and arbitration partners at Dentons have struck out on their own to start an arbitration boutique in Paris, the new firm has announced.
Barton Legum and Jean-Christophe...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now