Litera Buys Prosperoware For Its 2nd Acquisition Of 2022

Litera Technology LLC acquired enterprise collaboration software company Prosperoware LLC on Tuesday, the 14th deal for the legal technology giant since 2019.
The acquisition comes just one week after Litera announced...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now