Nelson Mullins Nabs 31 Bowman And Brooke Partners

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP will open new offices in Minneapolis, San Diego and Richmond, Virginia, to make space for the addition of 52 attorneys who are joining from Bowman...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now